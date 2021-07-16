Previous
Lake Tekapo by dkbarnett
Photo 570

Lake Tekapo

On Friday we drove from Christchurch to Mount Cook. I took this photo at Lake Tekapo. The weather was quite stormy and yet beautiful.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Delwyn Barnett

