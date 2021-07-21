Sign up
Photo 575
Lindis Pass
Driving back to Queenstown through the Lindis Pass. If you can see a tiny white spot on the left hand side - that is a snowman.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
1
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I am a grandmother, living in New Plymouth, New Zealand - a very beautiful part of the world.
8
1
365
X-T4
18th July 2021 10:20am
mist
,
hills
,
tussock
haskar
ace
Lovely misty shot. I found the snowman. It adds a feeling of coolness.
July 25th, 2021
