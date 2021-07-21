Previous
Lindis Pass by dkbarnett
Photo 575

Lindis Pass

Driving back to Queenstown through the Lindis Pass. If you can see a tiny white spot on the left hand side - that is a snowman.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
Delwyn Barnett
haskar ace
Lovely misty shot. I found the snowman. It adds a feeling of coolness.
July 25th, 2021  
