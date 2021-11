Duckling

On the beach in Queenstown there are many ducks and they are the friendliest ducks in the country. Probably because they get fed by a lot of people. I noticed the other day that they have duck food available to buy on the beach. This is a good thing because I don't think bread is too good for them! I was sitting on the beach within 1/2 a metre of this duckling - mother duck and three other ducklings. Mother duck wasn't worried at all about my proximity.