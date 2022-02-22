Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 795
Lake Coleridge
On day three we stopped at this lovely lake. It is inland South Canterbury. Our friend had a swim! Bit chilly for me!!
I am slowly going through my photos and editing them. I am finding it a bit hard to just pick out one or two per day!!
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1292
photos
72
followers
98
following
217% complete
View this month »
788
789
790
791
792
793
794
795
Latest from all albums
792
383
793
384
794
112
385
795
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
22nd February 2022 9:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
island
,
south
,
4wd
,
coleridge
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close