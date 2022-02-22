Previous
Lake Coleridge by dkbarnett
Photo 795

Lake Coleridge

On day three we stopped at this lovely lake. It is inland South Canterbury. Our friend had a swim! Bit chilly for me!!
I am slowly going through my photos and editing them. I am finding it a bit hard to just pick out one or two per day!!
Delwyn Barnett

