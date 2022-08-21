Sign up
Photo 975
That Tree
We were in Wanaka for the day on Sunday. Any time I go to Wanaka, I have to visit that tree. I only had a few minutes, but it is always worth it.
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Tags
tree
,
mountains
,
wanaka
