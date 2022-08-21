Previous
That Tree by dkbarnett
Photo 975

That Tree

We were in Wanaka for the day on Sunday. Any time I go to Wanaka, I have to visit that tree. I only had a few minutes, but it is always worth it.
21st August 2022

Delwyn Barnett

Photo Details

