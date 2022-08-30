Sign up
Photo 984
Pale lemon magnolia with bee
I picked this pale lemon magnolia flower to bring it inside ... then realised there was a bee inside.
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
X-H1
Taken
30th August 2022 5:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
magnolia
