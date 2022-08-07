Previous
Textures by dkbarnett
144 / 365

Textures

I might put this one in too for the get pushed challenge where @salza Sally challenged me to find patterns and textures in nature.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Delwyn Barnett

@salza - Sally - here is another response to your challenge. I took a few photos last night in the garden, so thought I would do a collage.
August 6th, 2022  
