145 / 365
Street vaping
The clouds of vaping smoke caught my attention as I walked back to the apartment after an appointment. As usual I had my camera with me so snapped a quick pic.
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Tags
street
auckland
street-94
SandraD
ace
Great moment to capture urban activity. Lovely.
August 14th, 2022
