Does anyone know what insect this is? by dkbarnett
Does anyone know what insect this is?

My insect identifier app got it very wrong with something that looked nothing like this strange insect. I found this at the beach in the Maret Islands, Kimberley.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Rick ace
Sure is a strange looking one, whatever it is. Super capture.
August 9th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great closeup. My app can’t identify it either. But it looks like it has 8 legs??? So not an insect. I could be species of spider or scorpion or other arachnid.
August 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
