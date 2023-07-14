Sign up
5 / 365
Does anyone know what insect this is?
My insect identifier app got it very wrong with something that looked nothing like this strange insect. I found this at the beach in the Maret Islands, Kimberley.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Tags
beach
insect
kimberley
Rick
Sure is a strange looking one, whatever it is. Super capture.
August 9th, 2023
John Falconer
Great closeup. My app can’t identify it either. But it looks like it has 8 legs??? So not an insect. I could be species of spider or scorpion or other arachnid.
August 9th, 2023
