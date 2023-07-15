Sign up
Raft up on the Hunter River
This was a rather lovely way to watch the sunset. We took the tenders out and rafted up together, then enjoyed drinks and nibbles. Guests were even dancing on the tenders.
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1
2
3
4
5
6
Tags
sunset
,
kimberley
,
raft-up
