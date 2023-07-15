Previous
Raft up on the Hunter River by dkbarnett
6 / 365

Raft up on the Hunter River

This was a rather lovely way to watch the sunset. We took the tenders out and rafted up together, then enjoyed drinks and nibbles. Guests were even dancing on the tenders.
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise