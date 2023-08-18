Previous
A sweet pair by dkbarnett
A sweet pair

...of New Zealand dotterels on the beach at Tawharanui.
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous capture.
August 18th, 2023  
