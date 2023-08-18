Sign up
Previous
8 / 365
A sweet pair
...of New Zealand dotterels on the beach at Tawharanui.
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
1
2
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Extra Images
Camera
X-T4
Taken
18th August 2023 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
rocks
,
beach
,
dotterels
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous capture.
August 18th, 2023
