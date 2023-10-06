Sign up
That Wanaka Tree
Whenever we visit Wanaka I always visit That Wanaka Tree. It was really windy and a normally smooth lake had some rather big waves. Even though it wasn't a nice morning there were still a few photographers around.
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
6th October 2023 7:22am
Tags
tree
,
mountains
,
lake
,
surf
,
wanaka
Dianne
Looks like the tree has escaped to a surf beach!
October 11th, 2023
Christina
ace
Actually, it's a unique take on this tree
October 11th, 2023
