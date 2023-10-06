Previous
That Wanaka Tree by dkbarnett
That Wanaka Tree

Whenever we visit Wanaka I always visit That Wanaka Tree. It was really windy and a normally smooth lake had some rather big waves. Even though it wasn't a nice morning there were still a few photographers around.
Photo Details

Dianne
Looks like the tree has escaped to a surf beach!
October 11th, 2023  
Christina ace
Actually, it's a unique take on this tree
October 11th, 2023  
