Previous
Next
White tower by dkbarnett
Photo 378

White tower

I am trying to walk a different way up to the hospital each day. I liked the look of this building against the blue sky...
31st May 2021 31st May 21

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I am a grandmother, living in New Plymouth, New Zealand - a very beautiful part of the world. My children (5) call me...
103% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise