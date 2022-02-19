Sign up
Photo 383
Rarangi
We stayed the first night of our 4WD tour at Blenheim where we met the rest of the group and the tour leader. During the afternoon I drove to Rarangi Beach and did some exploring.
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1287
photos
72
followers
98
following
104% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
19th February 2022 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
sea
,
beach
,
surf
,
kelp
