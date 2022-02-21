Previous
Hurunui River by dkbarnett
Photo 384

Hurunui River

We wanted to visit Lake Sumner, but unfortunately the road was washed out and under repair. This is the Hurunui River which goes through Lake Sumner. Can you see the kayaker?
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
