Photo 384
Hurunui River
We wanted to visit Lake Sumner, but unfortunately the road was washed out and under repair. This is the Hurunui River which goes through Lake Sumner. Can you see the kayaker?
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
21st February 2022 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
water
,
river
,
silhouette
,
silver
,
&
,
kayaker
