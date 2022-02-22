Previous
Redcliffe Track by dkbarnett
Photo 385

Redcliffe Track

From the Rakaia River we wended up a very steep, rutted 4WD track. I think finding these three horses was one of my highlights for the entire trip. Our tour leader believes these horses are used for rodeo. They stay up here until they are needed. They were very friendly although you had to watch the chestnut. He was rather quick to give a nip! Obviously I didn't take this photo, but I gave the camera to my husband who managed pretty well I think.
From here was an incredible view, far below, of the braided Rakaia River.
Delwyn Barnett

