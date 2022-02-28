Sign up
Photo 390
Lake Dunstan poplars
On our bike ride at Lake Dunstan, the views of the lake were superb and reflections were almost perfect. A great day.
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
28th February 2022 8:57am
Tags
reflections
,
trail
,
lake
,
cycle
,
poplars
,
dunstan
Dianne
Gorgeous.
March 9th, 2022
