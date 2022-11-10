Previous
Fisherman's Folly by dkbarnett
Fisherman's Folly

I was astounded at this fisherman - no wonder you hear of fishermen being swept from rocks!
I think he was anchoring himself with his fishing rod!
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
Nick ace
Oh my goodness, that looks so dangerous. Great action photos though.
November 16th, 2022  
