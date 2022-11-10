Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 445
Fisherman's Folly
I was astounded at this fisherman - no wonder you hear of fishermen being swept from rocks!
I think he was anchoring himself with his fishing rod!
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1675
photos
87
followers
85
following
121% complete
View this month »
438
439
440
441
442
443
444
445
Latest from all albums
162
1051
1052
1053
1054
445
1055
163
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
10th November 2022 9:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
sea
,
waves
,
fisherman
Nick
ace
Oh my goodness, that looks so dangerous. Great action photos though.
November 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close