Arnhem Land by dkbarnett
Photo 542

Arnhem Land

From the East Alligator River. I have no idea why it is called East Alligator River as there are definitely no alligators, but plenty of crocodiles.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Delwyn Barnett

Wylie ace
Lovely shot. Either way, I wouldn't be swimming there!
July 22nd, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
@pusspup Definitely not!!
July 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great rock formation.
July 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cool rock formation
July 22nd, 2023  
