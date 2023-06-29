Sign up
Photo 541
Trailer boats
We spent one night in Darwin. We went to the trailer boat club for dinner - a bucket of prawns. I had a walk along the beach and watched these yachts head out for a sail.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
sand
,
reflections
,
boats
,
ocean
,
yachts
,
darwin
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
July 8th, 2023
