Trailer boats by dkbarnett
Photo 541

Trailer boats

We spent one night in Darwin. We went to the trailer boat club for dinner - a bucket of prawns. I had a walk along the beach and watched these yachts head out for a sail.
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Delwyn Barnett

