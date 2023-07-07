Previous
Kimberley Rose by dkbarnett
Photo 548

Kimberley Rose

This really is quite a beautiful flowering tree. I guess it is even nicer because it flowers with no leaves on the tree to distract from the beautiful blooms. I took this photo on a really high point where we went to watch the sunset.
7th July 2023

Delwyn Barnett

