Photo 548
Kimberley Rose
This really is quite a beautiful flowering tree. I guess it is even nicer because it flowers with no leaves on the tree to distract from the beautiful blooms. I took this photo on a really high point where we went to watch the sunset.
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Other
Camera
X-H1
Taken
7th July 2023 6:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sunset
,
flower
,
kimberley
,
kimberley-rose
