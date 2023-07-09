Sign up
Photo 550
Shower
Our boat noses right up the King George Falls and we all took turns at standing underneath. I got someone to take this photo for me with my camera.
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
2
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2124
photos
99
followers
101
following
547
548
549
550
551
552
553
554
1299
553
1300
1301
554
1302
1303
1304
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
9th July 2023 1:16pm
Tags
self-portrait
,
waterfall
,
shower
,
kimberley
,
king-george-falls
Dawn
ace
Looks great fun
August 4th, 2023
Rick
ace
Great shot. Looks like a lot of fun.
August 4th, 2023
