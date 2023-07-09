Previous
Shower by dkbarnett
Shower

Our boat noses right up the King George Falls and we all took turns at standing underneath. I got someone to take this photo for me with my camera.
9th July 2023

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
Dawn ace
Looks great fun
August 4th, 2023  
Rick ace
Great shot. Looks like a lot of fun.
August 4th, 2023  
