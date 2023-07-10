Previous
Next
Red-capped Plover by dkbarnett
Photo 551

Red-capped Plover

A tiny little bird that was quickly darting around over the rocks, but managed to stop still enough for me to get a photo.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
151% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely capture
August 4th, 2023  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
August 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise