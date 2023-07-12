Sign up
Photo 553
Rocks everywhere!
I love the red sandstone in the Kimberley region.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2133
photos
98
followers
101
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
12th July 2023 8:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
sandstone
,
kimberley
Susan Wakely
ace
They are huge.
August 5th, 2023
