Photo 555
Cherubin Falls
This is the place where we camped for the night under the stars. Such a wonderful experience.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Camera
X-T4
Taken
14th July 2023 5:08pm
waterfall
camp
kimberley
cherubin-falls
Rick
ace
Wow, looks like a great place to be outside. Great capture.
August 9th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great shot of the falling water.
August 9th, 2023
