Photo 556
Blue dragonfly
On the way back from our overnight camping trip we dropped into another waterhole for a swim. I took this photo of this lovely bright blue dragonfly at this magic spot.
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
15th July 2023 8:42am
Tags
macro
,
dragonfly
,
kimberley
,
waterhole
