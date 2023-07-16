Previous
Next
Buttress roots by dkbarnett
Photo 557

Buttress roots

There were quite a few different varieties of mangroves in the rivers and tidal inlets in the Kimberley. I loved the buttress roots of this variety.
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
155% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise