Crab at Three Ways River by dkbarnett
Crab at Three Ways River

These small crabs were on the mud at the edge of the river. I loved their googly eyes and bright orange colour.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Delwyn Barnett

Dawn ace
Great colours
August 21st, 2023  
