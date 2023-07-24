Previous
Double exposure in camera Perth City by dkbarnett
Photo 564

Double exposure in camera Perth City

Taken during my afternoon walk along the Swan River, looking back toward the late afternoon sun.
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Delwyn Barnett

Kathy ace
Fabulous double exposure.
August 26th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Love this!!
August 26th, 2023  
