Onaero Beach by dkbarnett
Photo 559

Onaero Beach

I didn't take any photos today so am posting another couple from my walk along Onaero Beach. I love the layering in the cliffs, plus the way they were glowing red in the light from the sunset. Note the fishermen on top of the rocky point.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Delwyn Barnett

