Not That Wanaka Tree by dkbarnett
Photo 598

Not That Wanaka Tree

We stayed at a lovely place on the edge of the lake not too far from That Wanaka Tree. This is another tree, not quite as photogenic but still quite nice. The lake was windy and rough by the time we got to Wanaka.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Delwyn Barnett

