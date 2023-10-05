Sign up
Photo 598
Not That Wanaka Tree
We stayed at a lovely place on the edge of the lake not too far from That Wanaka Tree. This is another tree, not quite as photogenic but still quite nice. The lake was windy and rough by the time we got to Wanaka.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
tree
,
waves
,
lake
,
wanaka
