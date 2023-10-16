Previous
Wynyard Quarter by dkbarnett
Photo 604

Wynyard Quarter

A double exposure in camera of the Wynyard Quarter last night when my daughter, Rocky and I walked there to get Thai takeaways for dinner.
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
165% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise