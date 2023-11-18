Zig zag

While hubby was in ICU only two people at a time were allowed to visit, so at one point while sitting outside with my son, we were doing a bit of photoshop play with a simple image I took that morning. This tiled floor had a zig zag line running through it. My manipulated image is the one on the right. I was happy with it, but my son also wanted to have a go. His is the image on the left. Much better precision than mine. I would like to think mine is more artistic!! haha. My son is an architect, so he needs to be creative and precise!