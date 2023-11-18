Previous
Next
Zig zag by dkbarnett
Photo 620

Zig zag

While hubby was in ICU only two people at a time were allowed to visit, so at one point while sitting outside with my son, we were doing a bit of photoshop play with a simple image I took that morning. This tiled floor had a zig zag line running through it. My manipulated image is the one on the right. I was happy with it, but my son also wanted to have a go. His is the image on the left. Much better precision than mine. I would like to think mine is more artistic!! haha. My son is an architect, so he needs to be creative and precise!
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
170% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise