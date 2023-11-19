Sign up
Photo 620
My daughter and I
One of the ICU nurses was admiring my camera, so I asked him to take a photograph of my daughter and I just before we left the hospital for the night.
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
0
1
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Other
Camera
X-T5
Taken
19th November 2023 9:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
