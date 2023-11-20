Previous
A reflection by dkbarnett
Photo 621

A reflection

I like the way this glass building was slightly distorting the reflection of the neighbouring building. This is taken through our apartment window.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
Lesley ace
I like that too
December 2nd, 2023  
