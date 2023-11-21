Sign up
Photo 623
Morning Coffee
I went downstairs to the coffee shop for my regular coffee and rather liked the way these containers were reflecting the words.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
Delwyn Barnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year.
Tags
coffee
,
still-life
,
containers
