Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 628
Symonds Street
Near the university. My daughter started walking to the hospital, and this was where I stopped the car to allow her to catch up. I rather liked the row of plane trees.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2436
photos
111
followers
109
following
172% complete
View this month »
621
622
623
624
625
626
627
628
Latest from all albums
1461
1462
1463
258
1464
1465
628
1466
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Other
Camera
X-T5
Taken
15th January 2024 7:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
buildings
,
trees
,
auckland
,
plane-trees
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close