A different bridge view by dkbarnett
A different bridge view

This view of the Auckland Harbour Bridge is on the other side of the harbour to where I normally view it.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Delwyn Barnett

Susan Wakely
A great view of the bridge.
January 1st, 2024  
Brian
Splendid. HNY to you and yours
January 1st, 2024  
