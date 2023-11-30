Sign up
Photo 626
Pohutukawa ICM
Down by the waterfront - such a mass of red flowers.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
1
1
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
flowers
,
auckland
,
new-zealand-christmas-tree
,
pōhutukawas
Suzanne
ace
Really effective
January 5th, 2024
