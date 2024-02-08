Previous
In the forest by dkbarnett
Photo 631

In the forest

Another shot through the undergrowth!


The 'tree' is the edge of the window in my kitchen. The distant bird was added in photoshop.
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
172% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Very interesting!
February 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise