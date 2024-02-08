Sign up
Previous
Photo 631
In the forest
Another shot through the undergrowth!
The 'tree' is the edge of the window in my kitchen. The distant bird was added in photoshop.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Other
Camera
X-T5
Taken
8th February 2024 1:23pm
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
macro
,
edit
,
foliage
,
undergrowth
Dorothy
ace
Very interesting!
February 10th, 2024
