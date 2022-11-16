Previous
Alpine flowers by dkbarnett
14 / 365

Alpine flowers

Anaphalioides bellidioides commonly known as Hells Bells, New Zealand Everlasting Daisy. Photo taken on the top of Mt Murchison.
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
