Previous
Next
Oops by dkbarnett
15 / 365

Oops

And no, I wasn't driving.
Hubby got a bit close to the edge while driving up to the the Big River Mine. If we had tried to go forward to backward we would have ended up in the creek. We had to get towed out!
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

  • 10
  • 2
  • When I just want to put one more in!
  • X-T4
  • 17th November 2022 12:09pm
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
  • 4wd
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, geez, that looks ropey! Glad you got someone to get you out of there!
December 10th, 2022  
JackieR ace
My that's scary, were you far from a town?
December 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise