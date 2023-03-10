Previous
Fountain by dkbarnett
30 / 365

Fountain

This fountain was just outside the old homestead where the wedding was held. It looked rather lovely at night with the lights, and after the mist rolled in.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Delwyn Barnett

Pat Knowles ace
Fairytale!
March 20th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Stunningly beautiful
March 20th, 2023  
