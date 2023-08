Small yellow spider with ant

We went for a picnic to another waterfall and swimming hole. Across the river were several grevillea's with stunning orange flowers. You can see the orange in the background of this photo. You can also see some of the nectar (bottom left). This nectar was exceedingly sweet and tasted delicious. After I picked the flower I realised that a tiny yellow spider was hiding inside the petals. This photo also shows a small black ant climbing up his leg. The spider just calmly shook it off.