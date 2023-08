A bit of night sky

When I went on my trip I made a conscious decision not to take my wide angle lens. With such an amazing night sky I was regretting that decision. A few of us on the boat ask staff to take us to the beach to shoot some stars. They did oblige, although I don't think they will do it again. We had to walk through water to get to the beach and the risk from crocodiles is very real. Plus of course it was dark!! The milky way looked incredible, but with the lens I had, I could only get a small portion.