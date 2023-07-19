Sign up
51 / 365
Osprey with chicks
At the Three Ways River. This nest has been there for many years. I found it tricky to get a clear shot as we were on a boat, but it was great to see nevertheless.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
1
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
14% complete
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
1326
1327
572
8
54
226
1328
1329
Album
When I just want to put one more in!
Camera
X-T4
Taken
19th July 2023 5:00pm
birds
nest
osprey
kimberley
three-ways-river
Dawn
ace
A lovely capture Delwyn
August 21st, 2023
