Osprey with chicks by dkbarnett
51 / 365

Osprey with chicks

At the Three Ways River. This nest has been there for many years. I found it tricky to get a clear shot as we were on a boat, but it was great to see nevertheless.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Dawn ace
A lovely capture Delwyn
August 21st, 2023  
