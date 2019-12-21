Previous
Next
21st December 2019 by emmadurnford
349 / 365

21st December 2019

What a day - it rained again! Which didn’t really matter as I was packing for our trip to Cornwall on Monday.

In the evening I decided to cook our usual Christmas Eve meal of salmon with prawns. I cheated a bit and bought a Spanish tapas starter with cheese and ham and a dessert of strawberry tart with fresh raspberries and cream. I even cracked open a bottle of Prosecco in an attempt to bring an air of Christmas to the house.

Our card collection is ever growing and as can be seen here we have filled all the shelves and arenas spreading to the lower shelves.
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my seventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for every single day bar ten or so!...
96% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise