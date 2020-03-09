9th March 2020

After last weeks card counts, today I started to make the deliveries with Teddington Waterstones first. I then made up the cards for Richmond and Twickenham to deliver tomorrow.



The big news of the day is that after submitting 5 images as a shortlisted entry for the top to Asia last week, I received an email to day to tell me that I have made it through to the final stage on the competition. It is a long winded process but I am very pleased because as a travel photographer it would have been rather embarrassing to have been knocked out at the photo stage! After some to and fro-ing of emails I have an interview booked at 2.00pm in Bristol next Friday 20th of March. It will take 30-40 minutes and I have to bring a valued travel moment to talk about - now to think what that could be!



This is a new Brexit 50p that I received in my change from the Bushy Park shop when I bought the honey for Mum and Hester. I am following popular advice and I have 'graffitied' my coin and popped it into the Macmillan Nurses collection box in The Card Collection.

