15th May 2020

Day 53 of lock down



Colin went to golf today. As part of the slight easing of lock-down measures, golf courses have reopened and you can play with one other person from outside your household. After Colin left he soon returned to give me back my phone which he had accidentally taken!



It was a little strange being in the house on my own after over 2-months of being together. I caught up with paperwork, cleared my Mac desktop a bit and as a treat started thinking about adding to our Spain trip (that had to be cancelled) with a diversion to Extremadura for a few extra nights. Who knows when the FCO will advise that we can travel again, the 14 day quarantine will be lifted on travellers return to the UK and Spain will welcome visitors again? Not until very late this year or more likely next year I am thinking. Still, I want to be ready with fccommodationoptions to go so we can book it as soon as we have the green light.



I watched Simon Calder’s daily live broadcast where he is just as confused and frustrated as the rest of us at the travel situation and has no new information either so he finished a few minutes early.



This afternoon suddenly took a turn for the better work-wise considering there has been virtually nothing going on either in photo shoots or sales. I first received an order for a few cards via my website from a woman who normally buys from Waterstones in Twickenham, next one of my images was used by the editor of the TW magazine who has offered me free advertising in the June edition of the magazine. Finally I have sold another image on Alamy which, considering there are literally over 20,000,000 images for sale, is pretty good going - it was a Carpenter Bee photographed in Chiang Mai!



This evening I made another quiche (needed to nip to Budgens for cream and milk) and more jam tarts with the left over pastry, melon for dessert. Rather good I thought and I finished the evening by binge watching the last three episodes of Normal People - it was a good ending!



33,998 PHE total dead (up 384)