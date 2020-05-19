19th May 2020

Day 57 of lock down



Today I made a fifth batch of Cornish Fairings and that vowed that I must lose over 2-stone of weight once we come out of lock down. I am not going to start now as I am finding it a challenge to keep positive during these strange times and eating lettuce will not help my mood!! However, as Colin needs to lose weight before his proposed operation possibly later this year, it will be the perfect opportunity to tackle this together and then to look sylph-like and willowy on our rebooked travels at some time next year (hopefully!).



I spent some time researching various bank account for any that have some sort of interest. the NS&I account looks good although the interstate’s rates are now laughable compared to five years ago. I managed to set up an account very easily… unfortunately the system crashed out on Colin just as he was completing a transaction which is obviously not funny at all.



Our fourth Iceland delivery arrived around lunch time - early as usual but about 6 hours - but handy as we wanted to go for a walk. Today we headed for the grounds of Strawberry Hill House which I read were open. They were and there were one a few other people there so a very pleasant walk in the warm sunshine around the grounds.



Pork steaks (delivered earlier) and the remains of the roasted vegetables from Sundays barbecue made a different dinner (supper if posh!) and I knocked up a lemon sponge using an old jar of lemon curd I found in the fridge - delicious.



35,341 PHE total dead in the UK (up 545)

